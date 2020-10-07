Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are participating Wednesday in the lone vice presidential debate of the 2020 election.

The first presidential debate, six days ago, featured an avalanche of false claims from President Donald Trump -- along with a few from former Vice President Joe Biden.

Pence sometimes parrots Trump's own inaccurate words. Like Trump, he has regularly been overly rosy about the state of the coronavirus pandemic. And Pence has joined Trump in making false or misleading claims about Biden's record and positions.

Still, Pence doesn't usually come close to matching the sheer frequency of the President's deception.

Harris, meanwhile, has made assorted false or misleading claims since the 2019 launch of her unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination; some of them have been about her own record, some of them about Trump's record. But like Biden, she tends to scatter her inaccuracies around various speeches rather than unleash a Trump-style barrage.

CNN's fact check team will be watching closely when the debate begins at 9 PM Eastern in Salt Lake City.