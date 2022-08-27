Georgia pastor Raphael Warnock won a seat in the US Senate in 2021 with the help of cheery campaign ads featuring a cute dog. Now Warnock's Republican opponent in the 2022 midterms, former football star Herschel Walker, is accusing him of lying about the nature of his connection to Alvin the beagle.

"If @ReverendWarnock is willing to lie about having a dog, what else is he hiding?" Walker, who has more than 745,000 followers on Twitter, tweeted on Monday. Walker's tweet included a satirical YouTube video that features text saying that "Alvin is missing" and that "Alvin disappeared on Tuesday, January 5, 2021," the day of the runoff election Warnock won.

