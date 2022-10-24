President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress.

During an on-camera discussion conducted by progressive organization NowThis News and published online on Sunday, Biden told young activists that they "probably are aware, I just signed a law" that is being challenged by Republicans.

