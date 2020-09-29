President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will face off in the first 2020 presidential debate Tuesday night live from Cleveland.

Fox News's Chris Wallace will moderate the debate, which will cover both candidates' records as well as the Supreme Court vacancy, Covid-19, the economy, the recent racial justice protests across the country and questions about the integrity of the upcoming election, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Reporting from The New York Times about the President's taxes will almost certainly come up. Trump could also bring up the unfounded and false allegations he and his allies have made in the past that the former vice president and his son acted corruptly in Ukraine.

CNN will hold the two candidates accountable by pointing out what's true and what's not. Follow our live fact check here throughout the night.