Kash Patel, a top adviser to former President Donald Trump who has been deeply involved in disputes over classified records Trump kept from his presidency, appeared recently before the federal grand jury looking into the handling of documents at Mar-a-Lago, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Patel spent several hours throughout the morning of October 13 before a grand jury at the US courthouse in Washington, DC. But it's not clear if Patel answered the grand jury's questions or declined to respond citing his Fifth Amendment protections, which is within his rights.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

