The embattled inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security first learned of missing Secret Service text messages in May 2021 -- months earlier than previously known and more than a year before he alerted the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, that potentially crucial information may have been erased, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, Secret Service officials told congressional committees that DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, the department's independent watchdog, was aware that texts had been erased in December 2021. But sources tell CNN, the Secret Service had notified Cuffari's office of missing text messages in May 2021, seven months earlier.

