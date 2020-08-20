Ex-Virginia Gov. McAuliffe positions himself for another run at old job

Terry McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia, is positioning himself for another run at the governorship in 2021 by adjusting the declaration of his fundraising committees with the Virginia Board of Elections.

McAuliffe, a CNN political commentator, has changed the name of his fundraising PAC from Common Good Virginia to Virginians for Common Good, and with it, their designation. While his original fundraising committee was designed to raise money to support other candidates, the new committee (called a Candidate Committee) allows him to spend the money on a campaign for himself.

McAuliffe's spokesperson Brennan Bilberry confirmed the move by McAuliffe but cautioned that it does not mean he has made a final decision on whether or not to mount a campaign for his old job next year.

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

"Governor McAuliffe is making no decisions on 2021 until after we defeat Donald Trump and his hateful ideology," Bilberry said. "This represents a paperwork change suggested by our accountant and lawyer."

McAuliffe served as Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018. Virginia law prohibits the sitting governor from running for reelection.

McAuliffe has long expressed interest in returning to the job, but he faces a highly competitive Democratic primary against the backdrop of a rapidly changing demographic picture in Virginia. Several diverse candidates have already announced plans to run, including two African-American women, Del. Jennifer Carroll-Foy and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

McAuliffe, who endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden during the Democratic primaries, also could be a candidate for a cabinet post in a potential Biden administration.