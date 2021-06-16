Tom Ridge, a former Republican governor of Pennsylvania and the first US secretary of Homeland Security, was transferred by ambulance to a hospital in the Washington area Wednesday morning after suffering a stroke at his residence in Bethesda, Maryland, according to a statement provided to CNN by Ridge Global LLC.
According to the statement, the 75-year-old Ridge was conscious when he arrived at the hospital's emergency department and later underwent a successful procedure to remove a blood clot. He was in critical but stable condition early Wednesday evening.
"The family requests your prayers for a full recovery. Further updates will be provided as events warrant," the statement said.
Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted Wednesday evening: "Frances and I are sending our prayers to the Ridge family. Wishing Governor Ridge a full and swift recovery."
CNN's Andy Rose contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.