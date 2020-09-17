Eric Trump says he's willing to be interviewed by the New York AG's office but not until after election

Eric Trump has proposed sitting for an interview with the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization after the presidential election, according to a new court filing.

"(I)n recent correspondence, counsel for Mr. Trump have made clear that he is willing to appear pursuant to the subpoena and have also proposed four available dates after the Presidential election on November 3, 2020," lawyers for the Trump Organization wrote in a court filing Thursday.

"(C)ounsel for Mr. Trump proposed multiple dates beginning shortly after the election -- just two weeks later on November 19 -- because of Mr. Trump's extreme travel schedule and related unavailability between now and the election, and to avoid the use of his deposition attendance for political purposes," the attorneys added.

Last month, the attorney general's office asked a judge to enforce subpoenas for Eric Trump's testimony and documents as part of its investigation into whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of certain assets. The office said Trump, who is executive vice president of the Trump Organization, initially agreed to be interviewed for the civil investigation in July but then abruptly canceled.

The Trump Organization lawyers wrote that enforcement of the subpoena is unnecessary as Eric Trump will testify. They also wrote that he had never refused to comply with testimony but that they did not receive assurances from the New York investigators that they have not and will not provide their investigative materials to any other law enforcement agency.

"Given all the circumstances and the fact that counsel's requested dates are, for all practical purposes, just 30 days after other scheduled depositions, and given the importance of avoiding any appearance of politicizing the investigatory process, we respectfully submit that the proposed dates are reasonable," the Trump Organization attorneys wrote.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.