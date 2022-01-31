The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday it intends to reaffirm its authority to regulate toxic mercury from power plant smokestacks, undoing a Trump-era rollback.
Mercury is a neurotoxin with several harmful health impacts, including delaying brain development in children.
This story is breaking news and it will be updated.
