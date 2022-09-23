Employees of the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General's office are calling on President Joe Biden to fire Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, according to a letter obtained by the Project on Government Oversight.

"The mission of DHS OIG is to provide independent oversight and promote excellence, integrity, and accountability within DHS," the employees wrote in the letter signed by "Concerned DHSOIG employees representing every program office at every grade level."

