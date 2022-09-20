Singer Elton John will perform at the White House Friday night, according to a release from the White House.

There is a large tent being erected on the South Lawn for the event, the construction of which began Monday, a White House official told CNN. Approximately 2,000 guests have been invited to attend and the concert has been in the works for several months, the official said.

