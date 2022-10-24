Elon Musk said Sunday that SpaceX's satellite internet service Starlink, which provides crucial telecommunication services in Ukraine, would not be shut off regardless of whether the company receives funding from the US Defense Department.

"Before [the Department of Defense] even came back with an answer, I told @FedorovMykhailo that SpaceX would not turn off Starlink even if DoD refused to provide funding," Musk tweeted Sunday evening, referencing talks with Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation.

