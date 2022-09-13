Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who replaced Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney in Republican leadership, announced Tuesday she plans to seek another term as House GOP Conference chairwoman, and sources tell CNN she has three of the top Republicans in the conference backing her bid.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer are throwing their weight behind Stefanik for conference chairwoman and plan to actively whip members to support her, sources exclusively told CNN on Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.