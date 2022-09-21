As they scramble to prepare for November's general election, election officials around the country said they have been inundated in recent weeks by what they view as frivolous public records requests from supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The requests range from broad demands for all records associated with the 2020 election to copy-cat letters seeking cast vote records -- obscure reports generated by voting systems that show how the election management software recorded each ballot. Experts said the cast vote records offer no evidence of the election fraud sought by Trump-aligned activists.

