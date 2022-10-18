El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser said in a public meeting late last month that the White House asked the city to hold off on declaring a state of emergency over the increase in migrants at the US-Mexico border, but said he also didn't think it was necessary at that time.

"The White House has asked, at this point, for us not to do that, and they'll continue to work with us and continue to give us supply money through (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) and reimbursements as we continue to move forward," Leeser said at the meeting, adding that he didn't recommend doing that either, and he "wouldn't support it."

