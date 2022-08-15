Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will not face a recall election after officials determined Monday that the campaign looking to oust him failed to gather enough valid signatures.

The effort needed 566,857 valid signatures to place Gascón's job on the ballot, but it fell nearly 47,000 signatures short, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. The effort gathered 520,050 valid signatures, while 195,783 were found to be invalid.

CNN's Nick Watt contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.