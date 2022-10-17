Polls for early voting have opened Monday in Georgia, home to a series of critical midterm races for the US Senate, US House and statewide posts from governor to secretary of state.

Georgia's new elections law allows in-person early voting for parts of the next three weeks -- no fewer than 17 days in all -- through Election Day on November 8. Poll locations are required to be open on weekdays and least two Saturdays in the run-up to Election Day. An earlier version of the controversial measure had sought to block Sunday voting, but the version that was enacted by state Republicans last year allows it at the discretion of the counties.

