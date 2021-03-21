Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said Sunday that he thinks he is "close" to securing the Republican votes needed to overcome a Senate filibuster to advance a key immigration measure that would provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants.

"I've been stopped by the filibuster five times from passing it. I had a majority, I didn't have 60 votes. Do I have 60 now? I think I'm close," the Illinois Democrat told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" Sunday.

Durbin, the Senate's second-ranking Democrat, said he plans to sit down with Republican members and ask if they would consider supporting the Dream Act, which would allow undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children permanent residency and potentially citizenship.

"I think I'll have some support. Whether it's enough remains to be seen," he said.

Durbin previously told CNN that he doesn't believe there's enough support in this Congress to pass a comprehensive immigration bill.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.