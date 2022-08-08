Doug Mastriano, the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, is expected to appear virtually on Tuesday before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection but might not end up answering any questions due to a dispute over his testimony, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The committee has been negotiating the terms of Mastriano's deposition for weeks but the two sides still have not reached an agreement over whether his attorney would be allowed to videotape the deposition or be given access to the committee's own full recording after the fact, the source said. As a result, Mastriano's appearance Tuesday is expected to be brief and may end when the panel attempts to swear him in, the source added.

