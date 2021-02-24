Donald Trump Jr. was deposed as part of the Washington, DC, attorney general's lawsuit alleging the misuse of Trump inaugural funds, according to a new court filing.

In a court document dated Tuesday, DC Attorney General Karl Racine's office revealed the former President's son was deposed on February 11.

The filing states that Trump's deposition "raised further questions about the nature" of a hotel invoice Racine's office has been investigating. The attorney general's office alleges that the Trump Organization signed a contract with the Loews Madison hotel for $49,358.92 for a block of rooms during the 2017 inauguration, and that the invoice was later forwarded to the Presidential Inaugural Committee which then paid the bill, according to the filing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.