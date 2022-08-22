Donald Trump's political action committee donated $650,000 to the Smithsonian Institution last month to help underwrite portraits of the former President and former first lady Melania Trump at the National Portrait Gallery, according to Linda St. Thomas, chief spokesperson for the Smithsonian.

The donation from Trump's Save America leadership PAC marks the first time that funds have come from a political action committee since the institution began raising private funds for presidential portraits -- a practice that started with the portraits associated with former President George H. W. Bush, St. Thomas said.

