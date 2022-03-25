Former President Donald Trump and his two adult sons have agreed to sit for depositions in May and June as part of a class-action lawsuit alleging they collaborated with a fraudulent marketing company.
The former President agreed to be deposed on June 16 while Eric Trump will sit for questioning on May 12 and Donald Trump Jr. on May 10, according to a letter filed with the court. The letter said a date for Ivanka Trump's deposition had not been proposed.
The lawsuit, which was filed in 2018, alleges that in exchange for "secret" payments, Trump and three of his adult children used his reality TV show "The Celebrity Apprentice" and other promotional events as vehicles to boost ACN Opportunity, a telecommunications marketing company linked to a nonprofit that used Trump's brand to appeal to teens.
The Trumps are accused of pocketing millions in payments between 2005 and 2015 to promote what they described as promising business opportunities: ACN Opportunity, as well as the Trump Network, a vitamin and health product marketing company, and The Trump Institute, a seminar program that "purported to sell Trump's 'secrets to success,'" according to the lawsuit.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
