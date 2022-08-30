The Justice Department on Tuesday will file publicly in court its response to former President Donald Trump's bid for a special master to oversee the FBI's review of materials seized in the Mar-a-Lago search.

The agency was granted permission by Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida to file up to 40 pages after it said the 20-page limit set by the local rules of the court wasn't sufficient to "adequately address the legal and factual issues raised by" Trump's filings.

