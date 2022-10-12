The Justice Department says the seized documents taken from Mar-a-Lago during the FBI search in August amount to 21,792 pages, according to a court filing this week, far short of the 200,000 pages former President Donald Trump's legal team had claimed.

Trump's defense team now has access to these records, the Justice Department told a federal court on Wednesday, as the review of the documents with a third-party special master kicks into gear.

