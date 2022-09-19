DOJ proposes system for special master review of Mar-a-Lago documents

Seen here is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 15. The Justice Department has proposed a system for the special master to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

The Justice Department has proposed a system for the special master to review the documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

In her ruling denying prosecutors' request for a stay last week, Judge Aileen Cannon ordered that the special master review be finished by the end of November. The review includes approximately 11,000 documents.

