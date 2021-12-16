The Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to allow a vaccine mandate aimed at federal health care workers to go into effect nationwide, marking the first time the justices have been asked to weigh in on a federal mandate the Biden administration put in place in order to get more Americans vaccinated amid a surge of the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
