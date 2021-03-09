DOJ asks Supreme Court to dismiss case related to Trump era "public charge" rule

The Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to dismiss a case concerning a controversial Trump-era rule that makes it more difficult for immigrants to obtain legal status if they use public benefits, such as Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers.

Last month, the justices agreed to take up a challenge to the rule brought by various groups and state and local officials. But in a brief letter to the Court on Tuesday, Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the justices that both sides had agreed that the challenge should be dismissed.

The new filing is the latest example of the Biden administration's Department of Justice switching positions from the Trump era. Under Trump, immigration enforcement was a cornerstone of his agenda.

President Joe Biden has called for the immediate review of the rule in an executive order which, he said, "should consider and evaluate" the effects of the rule and recommend steps agencies should take "to clearly communicate current public charge policies and proposed changes, if any, to reduce fear and confusion among impacted communities."

