The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers proposed two selections each to a federal judge for who should serve as "special master" in the Mar-a-Lago investigation.

District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointed judge presiding over the case, earlier this week granted the former President's request to appoint a third-party attorney, known as a special master, to independently review the materials -- including more than 100 classified documents -- that the FBI seized from his Florida residence and resort.

