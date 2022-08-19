The Democratic National Committee is launching a new seven-figure TV and other media ad buy aimed at touting Democratic efforts to lower costs amid high inflation, highlighting recent victories including the signing of the climate, health care and tax bill earlier this week.

The campaign, a DNC official told CNN exclusively, "includes a national cable buy, gas station advertisements, digital ads, and print, digital and radio buys in Black, Spanish-language, multi-lingual AAPI, and Native American media outlets across the country, and more."

