On Thursday, the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol concluded its first series of hearings where it heard from witnesses including top ex-Trump officials, election workers, those who took part in the attack, and many others.

Through live testimony, video depositions, and never-before-seen material, the committee attempted to paint the picture of the former President's plan to stay in power and the role he played on January 6.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.