Former Vice President Dick Cheney criticizes former President Donald Trump as a "threat to our republic" and a "coward" in a new campaign ad for his daughter, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who's facing a competitive Republican primary later this month.

"In our nation's 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump," the former vice president says in the 60-second spot released Thursday. "He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him."

CNN's Eric Bradner and David Wright contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.