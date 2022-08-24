DHS shuts down disinformation board months after its efforts were paused

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, is seen here at Florida International University on August 1. The Department of Homeland Security has officially disbanded its controversial disinformation board.

 Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

The Department of Homeland Security has officially disbanded its controversial disinformation board, months after it was put on pause amid intense Republican-led backlash.

In May, the department's "Disinformation Governance Board" initiative was halted after weeks of attacks, including those aimed at the disinformation expert appointed to lead the effort.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.