DHS approves Jones Act waiver to ensure diesel for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, seen here on May 4, approved a federal waiver for additional diesel to be shipped to Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Fiona.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday approved a federal waiver opening up the potential for additional diesel to be shipped to Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Fiona last week.

The announcement of the Jones Act waiver approval comes after the Biden administration faced increasing pressure to approve it to allow a British Petroleum ship loaded with diesel to enter one of Puerto Rico's ports.

