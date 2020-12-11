Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, on Friday told KMJ, a radio station in Fresno, California, that he has Covid-19 antibodies.

Nunes, who is a close ally of President Donald Trump, was seen by reporters earlier this week on Capitol Hill wearing a face mask.

Nunes' exposure to the coronavirus brings CNN's tally of members of the House of Representatives who have had Covid-19 to 35, including 11 Democrats and 24 Republicans. Eleven members of the US Senate, two Democrats and nine Republicans, have also tested positive for the virus or antibodies since the start of the pandemic.

Nunes' announcement comes amid the latest surge in coronavirus cases, which appears to hitting all parts of the country. More than 200,000 new infections were reported Thursday in the US.

Congress is trying to find consensus for a Covid relief package it can attach to a spending bill that must pass by December 18, but so far a deal has eluded negotiators.