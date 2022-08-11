A memo detailing how federal investigators believed the Secret Service was impeding them from obtaining key information about the agency's response to January 6, 2021, was significantly altered to remove reference to nearly all those efforts before a final report was presented to lawmakers in June.

The memo's original language contained detailed descriptions from the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General's office of the multiple ways the Secret Service stalled the watchdog's investigation into the agency's actions before and during the Capitol riot, including erasing text messages from that day.

