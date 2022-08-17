As soon as next week, Florida pension fund managers could be barred from considering the social impact of their financial decisions as Gov. Ron DeSantis opens a new front in his anti-"woke" crusade, this time focused on Wall Street and corporate CEOs.

In new draft rules posted Monday on the website of the agency that oversees Florida's pension fund, state investment managers can weigh only the risk or return of an investment when directing the state's $200 billion in assets. The directive is DeSantis' initial salvo against what he has called "ideological corporate power," and it follows efforts by other GOP state leaders that are targeting companies that venture into the political arena.

