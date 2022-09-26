Two months before he was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pick to oversee Florida voting, Cord Byrd was a featured speaker at a seminar for people who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen and wanted training to stop it from happening again.

Leading the Orlando summit was Cleta Mitchell, a conservative lawyer deeply involved in Donald Trump's failed plot to overturn the 2020 election. In audio obtained by CNN, Mitchell introduced Byrd as someone committed to "election integrity " -- a phrase that has become a dog whistle for stoking myths about voting vulnerabilities. Mitchell described Byrd, a Republican state lawmaker at the time, as a trusted sounding board for new election policies and an active participant in weekly calls she hosted with like-minded officials across the country.

