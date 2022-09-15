By arranging to fly two planes of migrants onto the tony island of Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis has thrust Florida into an escalating battle between red state leaders and the Biden administration over the US-Mexico border and once again put himself at the forefront of a political cause that is animating Republican voters two months before the midterm elections.

For months, DeSantis has been plotting out loud his plans to get Florida involved in redirecting migrants from the border in a way that would maximize heartburn for Democratic leaders. His administration secured $12 million in the state budget to pay for migrant relocation and he has repeatedly threatened to use the money to send them to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware, among other liberal strongholds.

CNN's Alta Spells and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.

