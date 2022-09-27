Gov. Ron DeSantis has already faced unprecedented challenges during his first term, including a two-year pandemic and a vexing environmental catastrophe. He's now priming for a more traditional but no less daunting test of Florida leaders: a hurricane.

Hurricane Ian, a 500-mile wide storm building strength in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to blast into Florida's west coast Wednesday, carrying with it a potentially deadly combination of wind, rain and storm surge. If the state's painful history with Mother Nature is any indication, the recovery from Ian will be measured in months, hundreds of millions of dollars and untold heartache.

