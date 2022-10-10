The Florida gubernatorial debate, postponed due to Hurricane Ian, has been rescheduled for October 24, the host station announced Monday.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic rival, former US Rep. Charlie Crist, were originally scheduled to debate in Fort Pierce on Wednesday. However, the event hosted by WPEC CBS 12 was delayed as DeSantis and the state have focused on the aftermath of Ian.

