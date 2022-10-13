Donald Trump Jr., a top executive at the Trump Organization, told New York investigators that he was not involved in preparing the real estate company's financial statements at the center of a $250 million lawsuit and that his knowledge of accounting rules is limited to a college course, according to excerpts of his deposition released Thursday.

Excerpts of the testimony from Trump Jr., former President Donald Trump and others were included in the New York attorney general's motion Thursday asking a state judge to grant a preliminary injunction to prevent the Trump Organization from continuing to use what investigators have alleged are fraudulent financial statements unless disclaimers are added and bar the company from shifting assets unless court approved.

