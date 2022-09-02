Department of Veterans Affairs to offer abortion counseling and certain abortions to veterans

The Department of Veterans Affairs will soon offer abortions in certain cases and abortion counseling to veterans, regardless of state laws. The Tibor Rubin Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Long Beach, California, is pictured in July of 2019.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will soon offer abortions in certain cases and abortion counseling to veterans, regardless of state laws.

It's the latest move taken by the Biden administration to expand abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to eliminate the federal right to an abortion earlier this summer.

