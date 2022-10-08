Charlie Crist, whose career as a Republican ended with a hug from a Democratic president, may have seen his political fate sealed by another Democratic president complimenting his Republican rival.

That's the sentiment rolling through Democratic circles in Florida after President Joe Biden's tour of the state's storm-ravaged Gulf Coast, where he praised Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, Crist's opponent, for his handling of Hurricane Ian. Biden called DeSantis' response "pretty remarkable" after a congenial joint event with his sometime nemesis.

