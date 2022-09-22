House Democrats, who have spent months trying to cobble together a package of police funding bills to help combat attacks on the campaign trail, are struggling to get the votes to pass it Thursday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Several progressive Democrats have threatened to vote against it, and the House has gone into recess as the leadership tries to sort it out Thursday morning.

