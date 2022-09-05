Democrats focused on secretary of state races this year have a warning for their party: If you think the aftermath of the 2020 election was troubling, 2024 could be even worse if we fail to invest in these campaigns.

As then-President Donald Trump fumed about his loss following the 2020 election, secretaries of state -- the top elections officials in their states -- were at the forefront of pushing back against his false claims of electoral fraud. While the unexpected new prominence has helped secretary of state candidates pull in more money and attention this cycle, some Democrats worry the party is not focused enough on these contests and, in turn, is risking chaos around the 2024 presidential election if a slew of Trump-backed, election-denying candidates are able to win and the former President follows through on his desire to run for the White House again.

