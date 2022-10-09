A Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Sunday that "there's got to be consequences" after Saudi Arabia and a cartel of major oil producers moved to slash oil production last week in a move the White House said was "shortsighted" and hurtful to low and middle-income countries.

"There's got to be consequences for that. Whether it's lifting the cartel's immunity or whether it's rethinking our troop presence there, our security relationship, I just think it's time to admit that the Saudis are not looking out for us," Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," referring to the US' military presence in the Middle East.

CNN's Hanna Ziady contributed to this report.

