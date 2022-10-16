Democratic senator in competitive Colorado race defends party on inflation

Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on February 23, 2021.

 DEMETRIUS FREEMAN/AFP/POOL/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado on Sunday defended his party on the issue of inflation, arguing the US is dealing with a global problem as his GOP rival sought to pin blame on the incumbent senator for rising prices.

In a pair of wide-ranging, back-to-back interviews with CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union," Bennet and his opponent, Republican Joe O'Dea, sparred over a number of key issues in their race, with both candidates zeroing in on consumer prices.

