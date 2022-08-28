Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee for US Senate, said Sunday that he will appear alongside President Joe Biden when he travels to the state on September 9 to attend the groundbreaking of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Ryan, who is running in a competitive open-seat race against Republican J.D. Vance, confirmed that he will attend the event in Licking County, Ohio, in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." Biden's visit comes on the heels of the enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act, a sweeping $280 billion law to boost US domestic chip-making and scientific research.

