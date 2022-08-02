Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York said Tuesday evening she doesn't believe President Joe Biden will run for reelection in 2024, the latest Democrat to publicly cast doubt on a second Biden term.

"I don't believe he's running for reelection," Maloney said when asked if the President should run again during a congressional primary debate in New York's 12th district.

CNN's Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.

